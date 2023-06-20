Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is slow like a snail

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 10:34 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is facing wrath amid big releases like Adipurush. However, considering the negative flak the latter has received, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led drama has a slight chance of revival. The film is slowly inching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark which will help it be termed a hit. However, this movie received negative reviews from critics, too.

Crucial week ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 1.08 crore on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 69.39 crore. The film is working well in the tier-II and tier-III cities of India. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner. This week stands crucial for the film.

