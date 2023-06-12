Entertainment

June 12, 2023

The Kerala Story is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023. The film is a revelation as it is marching toward the Rs. 250 crore mark despite not being headlined by any Bollywood biggies. The movie received negative reviews from critics, yet it is working well as per the box office collection. Even in its sixth weekend, it is quite stable.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 240.15 crore. The film has a window until the release of Adipurush. The cast is headlined by Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story revolves around religious conversions in Kerala.

