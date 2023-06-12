Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' starring Suhana Khan new poster released

Zoya Akhtar is one of the most adept filmmakers of our times. With every directorial venture, she has broken ground and given us gem after gem. Her upcoming directorial The Archies is in the buzz for a long time as it marks the debut of several star kids including Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The makers have now released a new poster.

The film is an Indian adaptation of The Archies comics and it will directly release on the OTT giant Netflix. Akhtar shared the poster and teased its release. The cast includes Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Mihir Ahuja, among others. The screenplay is penned by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The project is bankrolled by Tiger Baby.

