Entertainment

'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS': Everything to know

'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS': Everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 17, 2023 | 01:35 pm 3 min read

BTS's book 'Beyond The Story: 10-year Record of BTS' to be released on July 9

BTS celebrated its 10th anniversary recently, and to mark the momentous occasion, BigHit Music announced the release of a special memoir by unveiling its trailer on Wednesday. Titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the book delves into BTS's remarkable journey, filled with milestones, thus far. Co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and the bank members, here's everything about the memoir.

Why does this story matter?

Since bursting onto the music scene a decade ago, BTS has risen to immense popularity worldwide. Throughout its journey, BTS has shattered records and achieved an impressive feat of six No. 1 singles on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group has also become the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy Award nomination and perform at the prestigious American Music Awards (AMA).

'Beyond The Story' trailer gives glimpse into BTS's journey

BigHit Music unveiled a trailer for the memoir on Wednesday, providing a glimpse into BTS's journey through seven chapters, suggesting that each member has narrated their personal story. It commences with BTS in Seoul and, in the subsequent chapters, highlights questions like "Why we exist," "Love, hate ARMY," "World of BTS," and "A flight that never lands." The last chapter is titled "We are."

Take a look at BTS's announcement post

When will the book be released?

Beyond The Story is scheduled for release on July 9, the same day as ARMY Day. For those unfamiliar, ARMY Day is celebrated by millions of BTS fans on July 9 each year, honoring the group's dedicated fandom. According to the official statement, the book "demonstrates their effort, hardship, and growth starting from the band's first gathering to becoming the 21st-century pop icons."

Did you spot 7 glowing lines in trailer?

If you watch the trailer until the end, you'll notice seven glowing lines representing the seven band members—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The book, which will be published in 23 languages, including Korean and English, is now available for pre-ordering on Amazon. It will reportedly have 544 pages. The cover of the book has been unveiled by Flatiron Books.

Meanwhile, BTS celebrated 10th anniversary by dropping 'Take Two'

Meanwhile, BTS dropped a live performance music video for their latest single, Take Two, on Tuesday (June 13). The song was released on June 9 and became BTS's second musical release of 2023, following the unveiling of The Planet on May 12, which served as a single for the animated series Bastions soundtrack. Furthermore, the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA commenced on Saturday in Seoul.

Share this timeline