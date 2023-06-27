Entertainment

Happy birthday, Tobey Maguire: Binge-watch actor's films that aren't 'Spider-Man'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Prolific actor Tobey Maguire celebrates his 48th birthday on Tuesday

While Tobey Maguire is popularly known for his portrayal of the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, his acting credits extend far beyond the comic superhero. From intense dramas to comedies, Maguire has significantly utilized his youthful appearance in convincingly portraying varied characters. On his 48th birthday, we take a look at some of Maguire's notable roles that showcase his versatility beyond the realm of Spider-Man.

'The Ice Storm' (1997)

The 1997 film, The Ice Storm by Ang Lee proved to be Maguire's first breakthrough role, where he portrayed Paul Hood, a boarding school student residing in an upper-class suburb of Connecticut. The story follows this wholesome family who begins cracking at the seams over the course of a tumultuous Thanksgiving break. This movie marked the beginning of Maguire's successful 25-year film career.

'Pleasantville' (1998)

If you still haven't seen it yet make sure to add Pleasantville to your watchlist immediately. The fantasy comedy film, featuring Maguire and Reese Witherspoon follows fraternal twins Jennifer (Witherspoon) and David (Maguire), who couldn't be more different. Maguire and Witherspoon as polar opposites create magic on-screen. Moreover, Maguire's portrayal of David showcases one of the most impressive character arcs of his career.

'The Cider House Rules' (1999)

In Lasse Hallström's 1999 film The Cider House Rules, Maguire played the character of Homer Wells, a young orphan who had been returned to his Maine orphanage by foster parents twice. Homer finds guidance from the orphanage's doctor, Wilbur Larch, who is also involved in performing back-alley abortions. Maguire's portrayal of Wells showcases an innocent young boy grappling with moral qualms throughout the film.

'Seabiscuit' (2003)

Based on real accounts of accomplished racehorses, Seabiscuit (2003) is an accurate visual of life in the early 20th century. The story revolves around Red Pollard (Maguire) who was one of the guiding forces behind Seabiscuit's legendary racing career. Maguire worked hard to lose the pounds required to play a jockey, and his determination earned him his second nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

'Brothers' (2009)

Jim Sheridan's remake of Susanne Bier's Danish film, Brothers follows Sam Cahill (Mcguire) and his brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal). Believed to be killed in action, Sam is held captive by the Taliban. Meanwhile, Tommy forms a relationship with Sam's grieving wife Grace (Natalie Portman). Maguire delivers an exceptional performance portraying a soldier grappling with post-traumatic stress. His portrayal earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

