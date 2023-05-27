Entertainment

Happy 81st birthday, V Vijayendra Prasad: 5 upcoming titles

Happy 81st birthday, V Vijayendra Prasad: 5 upcoming titles

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 27, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Noted writer V Vijayendra Prasad, father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, turned 81 years old on Saturday (May 27)

Renowned Indian film writer V Vijayendra Prasad has given some of the biggest blockbusters to Indian cinema. Prasad, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, is credited for superhit films such as Chatrapathi, Baahubali franchise, and RRR. He has frequently collaborated with his filmmaker son, SS Rajamouli. On his 81st birthday, here's a look at his upcoming big canvas titles.

'Sita - The Incarnation'

One of the most highly anticipated films of Kangana Ranaut is Sita - The Incarnation, a fictional story based on Goddess Sita's life. Ranaut will be seen playing the titular character in the mythological film. The title will be co-written by Prasad, Alaukik Desai, and Manoj Muntashir, while Desai will also be directing. More details regarding the project are yet to be announced.

'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's superhit 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead, is set for a sequel. Titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, it was officially announced by Khan at a grand promotional event for RRR in December 2021. Though it is yet to go on the floors, there were recent reports claiming that Kareena Kapoor Khan will not be a part of it.

'Aparajitha Ayodhya'

Ranaut will be working with Prasad on one more upcoming project. According to reports, Aparajitha Ayodhya will see Prasad join in as a writer. Not only will Ranaut play a lead in the movie, but she will also be reportedly directing it. The title is reportedly based on the Ram Mandir and the Babri Masjid dispute while exploring "love, unity, divinity, and faith."

'Vikramarkudu 2'

Actor Ravi Teja, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, will return to work with the noted writer for the sequel of Vikramarkudu. The prequel, which was released in 2006, starred Teja in the lead and was also written by Prasad. However, as per reports that are doing rounds, Rajamouli, who helmed the original movie, may not be directing the sequel.

'1770 - EK Sangram'

Filmmaker Ashwin Gangaraju has collaborated with Prasad for a periodical drama which is based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 1882 Bengali novel Anandamath. Titled 1770: Ek Sangram, it will show the brotherhood of monks who came together to fight the British during the 1770's Sannyasi Rebellion in Bengal. The upcoming movie will also mark the 150th year of Vande Mataram which initiated the Swaraj movement.