Happy birthday! Tracing 25 years of Karan Johar in Bollywood

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 25, 2023, 08:00 am 3 min read

Karan Johar turned 51 on Thursday

Karan Johar unlocked another milestone in his life as he completed 25 years in the film industry on Wednesday as a director. His journey began with 1998's iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. As Johar celebrates his silver jubilee and 51st birthday, here's a look at things that he gave the audience through his glorious Bollywood journey.

Making 'Rahul' a household name

In the late '90s, "Rahul" had become a common name in Indian households, thanks to Johar and his movies. Though Khan played Rahul Mehra in 1993's Darr, it was Johar's maiden directorial venture, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that made SRK more popular as the quintessential Rahul. Even today, there is a constant debate on whether Khan's "Raj" is more iconic or "Rahul."

Giving us lessons on 'pyaar' and 'dosti'

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, every Dharma movie has given us some lessons on love and friendship. Between "Pyaar dosti hai" and "Ek tarfa pyaar ki takat kuch aur hoti hai," we all grew up. Johar's films have given some iconic friendship-cum-love stories, be it of Rahul-Anjali, Rohit-Naina, or Ayan-Alizeh.

'It's all about loving your parents'

Johar's films are known for the family values that he has always tried to show. Much before the Student of the Year, Johar gave us families we became a part of. Whether it was the Raichands or the Kapurs, Johar's families may have been twisted at some point but never let go of their love for one another.

Teaching us about religion and disorders

When My Name Is Khan was released in 2010, it became one of the best films of Johar and Khan's career. "My name is Khan and I'm not a terrorist," is a dialogue that reminded us all that individuals cannot be judged or punished for someone else's doings, that too, based on religion. It also told us a lot about Asperger's syndrome.

Meanwhile, Johar confirmed 'Rocky Aur Rani...' first-look will come tomorrow

Marking his 25th work anniversary, Johar shared a video on his social media that talks of his journey. In the same video, he shared the release date of the first look of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming title Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Releasing on July 28, the film will see Johar returning to the director's chair after seven long years.

A glimpse of Johar's 25 years in the industry

