Happy birthday, Kunal Kemmu: His 5 exceptional performances

May 25, 2023

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating 40th birthday on Thursday (May 25)

Every '90s kid would remember Kunal Khemu, now Kunal Kemmu, as one of the three mischievous kids in Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. Kemmu started his acting journey at a very young age with 1987's Gul Gulshan Gulfam. On his 40th birthday, let's take a look at films in which he delivered his best performances.

'Zakhm'

One of the most emotionally driven films made by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the 1998 movie Zakhm. Starring Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt in the lead, it featured Kemmu as the young Devgn. The film revolved around the story of a single mother who raised her three children. Kemmu put up a fantastic show as a child actor, receiving much appreciation.

'Kalyug'

In 2005, Kemmu made his debut as a lead actor with Kalyug. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie was based on the pornography industry and how a newly married couple's life is destroyed after a clip from their first night is leaked online. It co-starred actors Emraan Hashmi, Amrita Singh, Smiley Suri, Ashutosh Rana, and Deepal Shaw, and it was backed by Mukesh Bhatt.

'Traffic Signal'

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for making path-breaking movies. His 2007 film, starring Kemmu, Neetu Chandra, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ranvir Shorey, won two National Film Awards in the Best Director and the Best Make-up Artist categories. Traffic Signal was the third collaboration between Bhandarkar and Sen Sharma after Page 3 and Corporate which were released in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

'Golmaal'

Kemmu is known for his comic timing which he proved with the Golmaal franchise. The actor was roped in for Golmaal 3 which was released in the year 2010. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the title was a huge success at the box office. It also featured Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

'Go Goa Gone'

One of the first zombie films in India was Raj & DK's 2013 directorial Go Goa Gone. Receiving a cult status in the horror comedy genre, the movie opened to mixed reviews. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Kemmu, it was based on three friends traveling to Goa. Go Goa Gone attempted to deliver an anti-drugs message to the audience.