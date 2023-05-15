Entertainment

Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' trailer out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 02:22 pm 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' trailer is out

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been in the buzz for some time, especially after Jawan was postponed. The makers released the trailer of the romantic comedy and the film gives a typical '90s madcap romantic comedy vibe. The film is set for its theatrical release on June 2, 2023.

Story and crew of the romcom

The story revolves around the cliché plot of a middle-class couple getting married and then seeking divorce when not able to stay together. As per the trailer, the Kaushal starrer looks promising. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Utekar has directed two films to date—Luka Chuppi and Mimi. The latter was widely praised by critics and viewers.

