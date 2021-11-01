Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding postpones 'Sam Bahadur,' 'Tiger 3' shoot?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 03:45 pm

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding will reportedly happen next month

Whether Vicky Kaushal ties the knot with Katrina Kaif will get clear next month, but if reports are to be believed, projects associated with the two stars are getting postponed. Like, the shoot of Kaushal's next, Sam Bahadur, to be directed by Meghna Gulzar, will restart in 2022. Even Kaif has reportedly informed Tiger 3 makers she cannot start filming before early next year.

Details

Here's what we know about Kaushal-Kaif's wedding

Reports say that the Uri actor will be marrying Kaif in the first week of December in Rajasthan. The wedding will take place in luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara. The Ranthambore National Park is just 30 minutes away from it. Apparently, the room costs there range from Rs. 90,000-5 lakh per night. That's one expensive stay! Their ceremonies will be held between December 7-9.

Information

'Sam Bahadur' production getting delayed due to other factors too

The two stars definitely cannot jump to shooting right after their wedding. Whether they are going anywhere for a honeymoon isn't known yet, but given the trend Bollywood newly-wed couples follow, a vacation might be on the cards after the ceremony. Apart from this, Sam Bahadur production is also getting delayed as makers want to proceed only "after everything has been put in place."

Information

Normalizing is 'going to take a few months from now'

"Ronnie (Screwvala, the producer of the venture) and Meghna have firmly decided that they will go ahead with it after everything has been put in place. That's going to take a few months from now," a source privy to the development said.

Information

Who was Sam Manekshaw?

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In his four-decade-long career, he fought five wars, including the 1971 Indo-Pak War and World War II. Notably, in 1971, Manekshaw-headed India defeated the enemy country in just 14 days, which led to Bangladesh's birth. Interestingly, Sam Bahadur is Kaushal-Gulzar's second project together after Raazi, which co-starred Alia Bhatt.

Projects

'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Mr. Lele' also on the cards

Apart from this biographical film, Kaushal will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Sara Ali Khan. The film that marks his second collaboration with Aditya Dhar might hit theaters in 2023. He will also be seen in Mr. Lele, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He was also in the race to lead Rohit Shetty's OTT cop drama, which went to Siddharth Malhotra.