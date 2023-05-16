Entertainment

When Gauri rejected Shah Rukh's help for her business

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 16, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

Sha Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for nearly 32 years

Gauri Khan has released a new coffee table book titled My Life In Design. The book has numerous photographs from the nooks and corners of Mannat, the Khans' residence that has lovingly been decorated by Gauri over the years. Meanwhile, at the launch event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Gauri reacted to the help he offered when she was setting up her business.

Why does this story matter?

They're one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Their love story seems straight out of a film with the right amount of love, separation, family rejection, and a happy ending involved.

While SRK is truly Bollywood's King Khan, Gauri has her own success story as an interior designer. She created her own identity that is far and beyond that of being a Bollywood housewife.

Here's why Gauri refused to take his help

At the event, SRK said how Gauri was always dedicated to supporting him in reaching stardom. She started her business at 40, and when Shah Rukh asked if he should help her connect with his friends for the business, she refused the offer. Next, he recalled how she "started a small 10 feet by 20 feet shop somewhere in Lower Parel."

SRK on how Gauri inspires everyone to achieve their goals

The actor further said that in their family, Gauri is the one who is always occupied with work. He said that once when he asked her why she works so much, she responded by saying work brings her satisfaction. Shah Rukh also said that how to follow your dream at any age is something that one should learn from Gauri.

All about Shah Rukh and Gauri

The couple had known each other since their New Delhi days and were in a relationship. They got married in the year 1991, and are blessed with three children. Aryan Khan is their eldest son followed by Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. While SRK made a grand comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan, Gauri was last seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.