Devraj Patel, 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' meme creator, dies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee June 26, 2023 | 07:52 pm 1 min read

Famous Indian YouTuber Devraj Patel is no more

In a shocking development, Devraj Patel, a YouTuber from Chhattisgarh famous for the Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai meme, has reportedly passed away. According to reports, the young talent lost his life in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the loss and penned a note for Patel on social media on Monday evening. May he rest in peace.

Fans have been flooding social media to mourn loss

Initial reports suggest that Patel was traveling to shoot a comedy video when he met with the disastrous traffic accident. Calling Patel's passing away "extremely saddening," Baghel wrote (in Hindi), "May God give (Patel's) family and loved ones the strength to deal with this pain." The CM shared a video of the comic artist. Many fans took to Twitter to offer their condolences, too.

