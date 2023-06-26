Entertainment

'The Idol's Lily-Rose Depp finds filming steamy scenes 'therapeutic'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 06:17 pm 1 min read

Lily-Rose Depp opened about filming steamy scenes in 'The Idol'

HBO's The Idol was one of the most anticipated series, especially after its screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. However, the series did not open to positive reviews from critics and viewers. The series is touted as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." Now, Lily-Rose Depp has opened up about filming bold scenes and feeling "therapeutic" while filming them.

Depp opened up about filming the scenes

In an interview with The Sun, she said, "I feel really good after doing scenes like that because there's something that feels very therapeutic about it to me - and maybe that's why I like doing this job." She stated, "When you go that far emotionally, you have to find it within yourself. It has to come from someplace real. Someplace inside of you."

Cast and streaming details

She emphasized, "Every piece of nudity and all those things are very intentional." The series is co-created by Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson. The cast includes Depp, Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and BLACKPINK Jennie, among others. As of now, four episodes of the series are out. For Indian viewers, the series is available on JioCinema.

