Real reason behind 'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh's death

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 14, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

Mike Batayeh's family previously claimed that he died of a heart attack, and that he didn't have any heart issues

Hollywood actor Mike Batayeh, best known for playing Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad, passed away on June 1 at the age of 52 at his Michigan home. Initially, it was assumed that he died of a heart attack, as claimed by his family members. Now, New York Post's report, quoting a medical examiner officer, has claimed he died of "asphyxia hanging."

Citing heart attack, family claimed he died in his sleep

Batayeh's family reportedly told New York Post that he died of a heart attack in his sleep. They also issued a statement which read: "It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He'll be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

Police received call for 'possible suicide': Report

New York Post also claimed that according to a report of the Pittsfield Township Police Department, law enforcement was called to Batayeh's one-bedroom apartment on the third floor for an "unattended death" and "possible suicide." The report also claimed that one of Batayeh's relatives was in the know-how of the actor's "turbulent mental health," further alleging that he attempted suicide many years ago, too.

Memorial service to be held for Batayeh on Friday

The untimely death of Batayeh shocked his friends from the industry as well as his fans. To honor the actor, a memorial service has also been organized which will be held on Friday (June 16). According to media reports, the memorial service will be held at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan where his fans and colleagues will pay him their respect.

Apart from 'Breaking Bad,' Batayeh appeared in these titles

Throughout his career, the late actor gained popularity for his portrayal of Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad. He appeared in three episodes as the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat. Apart from these, he also gained recognition for titles such as Sleeper Cell, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Dreamz, CSI: Miami, and Detroit Unleaded, among others.

