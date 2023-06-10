Entertainment

'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh (52) dies of heart attack

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 10, 2023, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Mike Batayeh is no more

In a piece of upsetting news, Breaking Bad actor and comedian Mike Batayeh has passed away. He was 52. He passed away due to a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on June 1, per Hollywood media portal Variety. A memorial service in his honor will be held on June 16 at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan, reported the publication.

His family released statement post his death

While sharing the news, his family said in a statement, "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many." His family told the media the actor didn't have prior heart issues.

He has left behind extended family

"He was one of our favorite clients as he was a great actor and very funny guy who had fans all around the world," Batayeh's agent Arlene Thornton told USA Today. As per his obituary, the actor is survived by five siblings and several nephews and nieces. "Mike was always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived," said his obituary.

Fans, colleagues pay condolences on social media

The actors' fans and colleagues, who have paid him tributes online, are finding it difficult to grapple with his untimely demise. "You were the superstar we always admired and one of the funniest men I've ever known," wrote Yorg Kerasiotis, who worked with Batayeh on Detriot Unleaded. Comedian Steven Lolli called him "a great comedian," while director Rola Nashef called him "everybody's friend."

Career: Actor appeared in multiple famous projects

In Breaking Bad, Batayeh appeared for three episodes and played the role of Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat, which was later turned into a meth laboratory. In addition to his stint on Breaking Bad, he was also famous for his work on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, American Dreamz, Detroit Unleaded, and CSI: Miami, among others.

