Watchlist: Hollywood films releasing in June

Jun 01, 2023

A look at Hollywood films gearing up for a theatrical release in June

Love watching Hollywood films? If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X made May an interesting month for all the cinephiles, then June is going to be a lot more exciting. New titles are ready to enthrall the audience, and therefore, we have prepared a list of upcoming Hollywood movies that'll soon be released in a theater near you; check out.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had its release on Thursday (June 1). The film was released in at least 10 languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and others. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K Thompson, and Kemp Powers, the film has been voiced by Joke Johnson, Shameik Moore, Issa Rae, Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, and other prominent stars.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

The seventh sequel in the Transformers series, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released worldwide in theaters on June 9. The film is a prequel to the 2007 film as well as a standalone sequel to 2018's Bumblebee. Starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, it is directed by Steven Caple Jr. The film was officially announced in 2019.

'The Fash'

The 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe, The Flash, is gearing up for its release on June 16. Starring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, the film is based on DC Comics's superhero character by the same name. Helmed by Andy Muschietti, it will also star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, and Ron Livingston as Supergirl, General Zod, and Henry Allen, respectively.

'Indian Jones 5'

Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny or Indiana Jones 5 is an upcoming action-adventure film that will be released on June 30. The film recently premiered at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival which concluded on May 27. Starring Harrison Ford as the titular character, the movie is directed by James Mangold and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures.