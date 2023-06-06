Entertainment

'That's enough': Mark Hamill ready to bid 'Star Wars' goodbye

'That's enough': Mark Hamill ready to bid 'Star Wars' goodbye

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 12:48 pm 1 min read

Mark Hamill is ready to bid adieu to 'Star Wars'

Star Wars is one of the oldest franchises in the world and enjoys a huge fan following. Mark Hamill is one of the stalwart actors of the franchise who is associated with them since 1977. Hamill is known for donning the character of Luke Skywalker. Recently, in an interview, he revealed that he is ready to move on from the Star Wars saga.

Hamill has been starring in 'Star Wars' since 1977

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Hamill said, "I had my time, and that's good. But that's enough." He is keeping his options open and said, "I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore." Hamill was last seen in 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker. His first project was A New Hope in 1977.

Twitter Post