Entertainment

Akash Thosar's 'Bal Shivaji' first look out; filming starts soon

Akash Thosar's 'Bal Shivaji' first look out; filming starts soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 12:49 pm 1 min read

Akash Thosar's 'Bal Shivaji' first look out

Biopics have been one of the most favorite subjects in Indian cinema. There are historical figures on whom several films have been made. One of them is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of the Maratha Empire. A new film titled Bal Shivaji, chronicling the youth of the ruler was announced, and recently, the Marathi film's first look was revealed. Here's more about it.

Crew and other details

The first look was revealed on the occasion of the 350th coronation anniversary of the ruler. Akash Thosar of Sairat fame has been roped in for the titular character. The movie will be helmed by Ravi Jadhav, whereas it is penned by Chinmay Mandlekar and Jadhav. The project will be shot in Maharashtra and is bankrolled by Sandeep Singh and Vishal Gurnani, among others.

Twitter Post