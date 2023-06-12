Entertainment

OTT: Kajol's 'The Trial' trailer out; release date inside

Kajol is one of the most adept actors from the '90s Bollywood. Over decades, she has donned varied roles and now she is exploring characters with intricate details. She is set to star in Disney+ Hotstar's series titled The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. This series marks the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed CBS series The Good Wife. Recently, the makers released the trailer.

Cast, crew, and release date of the series

The trailer promises a gripping courtroom drama. The series will explore the grey shades of judiciary and media trials. The cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Alyy Khan, among others. The movie is helmed by Suparn S Varma and bankrolled by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms. The series streams from July 14.

