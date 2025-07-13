India's retail inflation likely fell below 2.8% last month

India's retail inflation , as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to have fallen below 2.8% in June. If this prediction holds true, it would mark the second consecutive month of sub-3% inflation and the fifth straight month below the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. The official data will be released by the Indian government tomorrow.

Factors Anticipated decline in retail inflation The anticipated decline in retail inflation is largely attributed to a decline in food prices, owing to a strong spring harvest. Despite some vegetables witnessing price hikes due to an uneven monsoon, cereal prices have fallen, easing overall food inflation. The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) in May was 0.99%, a sharp drop of 79 basis points from April's figures.

Streak Longest disinflationary streak in nearly a decade The predicted decline in CPI marks its longest disinflationary streak in India in nearly a decade. This is mostly due to a high base effect, as vegetable costs had surged almost 30% during the same period last year. According to CRISIL's monthly indicator of food plate cost, tomato costs fell 24% year-on-year to ₹32/kg in June from ₹42/kg last year due to this high base effect.