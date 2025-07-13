This tech uses waste plastic to build roads. Say what!

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL ) have developed a groundbreaking technology called Geocells. This innovation uses waste plastic to build roads, particularly in difficult terrains. The 3D block-shaped textiles are filled with soil or construction waste, providing an efficient way to tackle end-of-life plastic and paving roads at the same time.

Environmental challenge Geocells tackle end-of-life or mixed plastic Geocells are being touted as a solution to the major environmental problem of municipal solid waste, especially end-of-life or mixed plastic. This type of plastic is particularly difficult to segregate. The technology has been patented by CRRI and BPCL, with trials scheduled to start in August with Military Engineering Services. A successful demonstration was already done near the elevated section of DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway.

Innovation details How the technology works Ankita Behl, the Principal Scientist at CSIR-CRRI, explained that CRRI and BPCL made a plastic-based module or sheet and a technical textile called Geocell using end-of-life as well as mixed waste plastics. These plastics are processed through mechanical recycling to make sheets or modules with thicknesses ranging from 4-8mm. Plant trials were successfully conducted in collaboration with TATA Projects.

Field trial Road section built to evaluate field performance To fully evaluate the field performance and long-term benefits, a road section was built with the help of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The cell, which is made from 100% waste plastic, is filled with non-plastic or granular sub-base material. It was studied to improve its load-bearing capacity. "During the laboratory test and plant trial, no signs of cracks... were detected during or after the test," CRRI said.