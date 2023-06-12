Entertainment

Korean actor Park Soo-ryun (29) dies after falling from stairs

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 12, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Korean actor Park Soo-ryun is no more

A tragic news shook the Korean entertainment industry as it was reported that Park Soo-ryun, a beloved musical actor, had a fatal accident and passed away at 29. According to a Korean media outlet, on Sunday, Park fell down the stairs while returning home from work. Despite efforts to save her, Park was found unresponsive and later declared brain dead by the doctors, reportedly.

Park's family decided to donate her organs

While speaking to South Korean media outlets, the actor's mother shared that while her daughter's brain was no longer functioning, her heart remained viable. In a selfless act of compassion, the family decided to donate Park's heart, allowing it to bring life to another individual, reportedly. By doing so, they hope to feel a sense of solace and connection with their daughter.

Park entered the world of musicals in 2018

Park made her musical debut in 2018 with II Tenore and made notable appearances in musicals such as Finding Mr. Destiny and The Days We Loved. Park was also supposed to be performing on Jeju Island on Monday—just a day after the accident, reportedly. She was most prominently known for her role in the JTBC drama Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jung Hae-in, and others.

'Snowdrop' was Park's first K-drama show

Snowdrop made its debut in December 2021, featuring Park Soo-ryun in a significant role as one of the university students. Showing her gratitude toward the drama's lead actor, Jung, Park shared a photo of the two on her Instagram and wrote, "Although my role was small, thank you for being there until the very end and taking care of each university student."

Park regularly posted vibrant pictures on her Instagram account

Park shared multiple photos on her Instagram, including a picture featuring BLACKPINK's Jisoo among her castmates. With a lively and charming personality, Park had garnered over 6K followers on her Instagram account, where she regularly posted vibrant pictures. In the wake of her tragic passing, the funeral ceremony is scheduled to commence on Monday and will continue until Tuesday morning, reportedly.

