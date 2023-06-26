Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauds Kangana Ranaut's 'guts' and 'honesty'

Written by Isha Sharma June 26, 2023 | 06:15 pm 2 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come out in Kangana Ranaut's support

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently collaborated with Kangana Ranaut for the first time for his film Tiku Weds Sheru, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. Ranaut produced it under her banner Manikarnika Films and also had a brief cameo in the drama. In a new interview, the Manto actor has opened up on what he thinks about Ranaut and her outspoken nature.

Why does this story matter?

Ranaut has landed in controversies time and again due to her habit of picking fights with her colleagues in the film industry. For instance, she was one of the first ones to target Karan Johar and called him the "flagbearer of nepotism." Last year, she also questioned Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva's high box office collections (which Johar co-produced), saying she would like to interview Johar.

Siddiqui feels nobody else is as gutsy as her

Lauding Ranaut, Siddiqui said, "Kangana is very transparent and honest when it comes to calling out issues in the film industry. Most people say politically correct things but she has [immense] courage." "Many feel that truth is bitter and there's no doubt about [it]. How many people have the guts to talk about the issues in our industry? Kangana is wonderful," he told News18.

The 'Sacred Games' actor wishes to romance Ranaut onscreen!

Ranaut and Siddiqui have never shared screen space together. Addressing this aspect, the Afwaah actor told the portal, "We never got an offer to work together as co-stars but I hope to work with her on a film very soon and I wish for it to be a love story." Earlier, Siddiqui had said that he "hadn't seen a better producer than Ranaut."

Here's where we will see the two next

Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, which stars her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also directed this multistarrer that also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Anupam Kher, among others. Siddiqui, on the other hand, was seen in Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra this year. Up next, he has Haddi, Noorani Chehra, and Saindhav coming up.

