OTT: Janhvi-Varun's 'Bawaal' is getting a July release

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 04:03 pm 1 min read

'Bawaal' release details are out

Amazon Prime Video did a bawaal announcement! Yes, speculations were high that Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal will head for a direct digital release in October, but now the OTT giant announced that the film is set for a July release. The movie will release worldwide in 200 countries and it is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Fans are elated with this development.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The film is touted to be a high-octane action romantic drama. The film is set in the backdrop of World War II. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is co-produced by Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. The cast includes Parth Siddhpura, Shashie Vermaa, Satendra Soni, and Gunjan Joshi, among others. Reportedly, the film has been shot at various exquisite foreign locations.

