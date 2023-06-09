Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri questions why Shahid's 'Bloody Daddy' is streaming free

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 09, 2023, 01:36 pm 2 min read

'Bloody Daddy' is available on JioCinema for free but Vivek Agnihotri has raised questions over this decision

While viewers are pleased they won't have to burn a hole through their pockets to watch Shahid Kapoor in action in Bloody Daddy, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has raised questions over the film's free OTT release. Agnihotri took to Twitter on Friday and said that "Bollywood is celebrating its destruction." For the unversed, Bloody Daddy was released on JioCinema on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time Agnihotri has publicly expressed his opinions about the industry.

For instance, a few days ago, he said, "Bollywood actors have become social media influencers."

Before that, he boycotted Filmfare Awards, calling them "an oppressive and corrupt system which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars."

Agnihotri called it 'an insane business model'

Agnihotri uploaded a photo of an advertisement for Bloody Daddy and tweeted, "Why would anyone show a (Rs. 200cr) film for free? What's this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its destruction." When a user replied that this is "Jio's business model" and they offer "everything free," Agnihotri replied, "So, in a way, this (Rs. 200cr) is their advertising cost?"

Business model: JioCinema has offered several lucrative options for customers

JioCinema has been around since 2016 but has worked its way up toward becoming a mainstream OTT platform in the last few months. Its pathway to success began when it merged with Viacom18 in September 2022. Subsequently, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 IPL were telecast free of cost. Movies such as Bhediya, Vikram Vedha, and Mumbaikar are also available at no charge!

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Bloody Daddy'

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights) starring Tomer Sisley. The action thriller also stars Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal. To recall, Nuit Blanche was already remade in Tamil with Kamal Haasan in the lead. It also starred Trisha Krishnan playing a pivotal role. It's Kapoor's second release of 2023.

