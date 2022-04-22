Entertainment

'Jersey' review: Over-dramatic, long tale weighs down Shahid's brilliant knock

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 22, 2022

'Jersey' is a dragged story of a manchild who gets hailed as a hero

After several delays, Shahid Kapoor's sports flick Jersey finally hit the theaters on Friday. But sadly, the wait was not worth it. The Hindi adaptation of a National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name, this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial (Tinnanuri was the helmer of the original too), is too long, simplistic, and overdramatic in its tone. Here's our review.

Story Former cricketer makes comeback after 10 years

At the center is Arjun Talwar (Kapoor), a 36-year-old ex-Ranji player who is currently suspended because of a bribery allegation. In his tryst to afford a vintage jersey for his son (Ronit Kamra), Talwar once again returns to the 22 yards and realizes he has not lived fully ever since he quit the game. Thus, he begins his journey to become a player, again.

Relatability Talwar's so-called struggles are not that compelling

While the father-son bond is sweet and acts as the perfect catalyst, viewers would have a hard time sympathizing with Talwar's "struggles." These struggles include his breadwinner wife (Mrunal Thakur) refusing to give him gift money, his coach/father figure (Pankaj Kapur) trying to get him a job, and his co-batters getting dismissed while he stands helpless on the other end. Tough life indeed.

Performances Good performances make up for drudgery that's the script

Although the screenplay doesn't create the pull, Kapoor's months-long hard work and tenacity in perfecting his cricketing stances pay off. His scenes with real-life father Kapur are endearing as the latter gives a touching performance. Thakur gets a layered character to play and aces it despite limited screentime. Kamra carries himself with ease and is charming and cute as and when the script demands.

Verdict Fit for casual one-time watch

Sachet-Parampara's music is exceptionally melodious and catchy. The game scenes are devoid of twists and lack the oomph of proper sports films like 83. Be it the one-dimensional friend gang, or the improbable last ball tension, Jersey is a montage of moments we have already seen onscreen. Its 2:51-hour length doesn't help either. But it's certainly fit for a casual watch. Verdict: 2.5/5 stars.