Entertainment

'Blind' poster out: Premiere date, premise, cast, everything to know

'Blind' poster out: Premiere date, premise, cast, everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 26, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-led 'Blind' to premiere on JioCinema on July 9

After her maternity break, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is gearing up to make her digital debut with the upcoming thriller, titled Blind. Originally intended for a theatrical release, Blind will now have a direct-to-digital premiere on JioCinema on July 9. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film's first-look poster was unveiled on Monday. From the premise to the cast, here's everything to know about Blind.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in 2019's The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The actor also made a special appearance as herself in the 2020 film AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Separately, her upcoming film Blind will be available for free streaming on JioCinema, marking the platform's second direct-to-digital collaboration with a big star, following Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy.

Meet the cast and the team behind 'Blind'

Kapoor Ahuja will be taking the lead in Blind, alongside an ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film is helmed by Makhija, who has earlier served as an assistant director in 2019's Badla. JioCinema has joined hands with RV Motion Pictures and Lead Films to present this exciting project, the poster of which has now heightened anticipation.

Take a look at the announcement post

Instagram post A post shared by officialjiocinema on June 26, 2023 at 4:24 pm IST

What is the storyline of 'Blind'?

The noir film centers around a blind police officer who is on the hunt for a serial killer. The official statement released by JioCinema describes the movie as: "A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges." Notably, Blind is a remake of an eponymous Korean film, released in 2011.

'I'm getting back,' Kapoor Ahuja stated on her comeback

Kapoor Ahuja got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy Vayu in 2022. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor stated, "I got to take some time off. Now, I am getting back and I will be shooting for my films, and a few other things." Blind was filmed in Scotland in 2020, just before Kapoor Ahuja became pregnant.

Share this timeline