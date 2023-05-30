Entertainment

Martin Scorsese making film on Jesus: Everything we know

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 30, 2023, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Maverick director Martin Scorsese announced his next venture centered around Jesus Christ

As we eagerly await the release of Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon on October 6, fans of the maverick director can already anticipate his next project. During his post-Cannes Film Festival tour of Italy, Scorsese unveiled his next creative venture. He shared his intention to craft a screenplay centered around the iconic figure of unparalleled significance—none other than Jesus Christ himself.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, the Shutter Island director has been open about his Catholic upbringing and the significant role that religion has played in both his personal and professional life.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that this is not Scorsese's first project centered around Jesus, but in 1988, Scorsese directed the epic The Last Temptation of Christ, which earned him his second directing nomination at the Oscars.

'I've responded to Pope's appeal in the way I know…'

Per reports, Pope Francis recently spoke publicly about the significance of artists and their ability to express profound truths about humanity through their art. In response to the Pope's call, Scorsese announced his next venture, stating, "I've responded to Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know: By imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus, and I'm making it."

Scorsese unveiled the project without divulging additional details

On Saturday, Scorsese and his wife-TV producer Helen Morris met the Pope during a brief private audience at the Vatican. During this meeting, Scorsese unveiled his new undertaking without mentioning any additional details about the "Jesus" project. But the director's mention of sitting down to write the screenplay—which he doesn't do as frequently as directing—indicates that this project holds immense personal significance for him.

Look at the pictures of Scorsese and Pope Francis

Scorsese's movies and their relation to faith

For those unaware, the acclaimed director, Scorsese, before becoming a film giant, planned to become a priest and went as far as attending a seminary school as a teenager. Therefore, his bent toward religion is evident in his cinematic acts, including the 2016 film Silence, which encircled the journey of two priests seeking their incarcerated mentor in Japan, who faced adversity for spreading Catholicism.

