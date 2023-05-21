Entertainment

Cannes: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' receives 9-minute standing ovation

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2023, 02:08 pm 3 min read

'Killers of the Flower Moon' debuted at Cannes on Saturday

Filmmaking legend Martin Scorsese was in for a triumphant welcome at Cannes 2023 on Saturday, where his film Killers of the Flower Moon made its screening debut. Starring Scorsese's frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and Robert De Niro, the over three-hour-long epic reportedly premiered to a nine-minute-long standing ovation from critics and audience at the ongoing prestigious film festival.

Filmmaker returned to Cannes after nearly 4 decades

Reportedly, this was the longest-standing ovation at Cannes 2023. The film is 3:26 hours long, but that didn't deter the audience's spirits, who stood up to laud the team's conviction and gave Scorsese the respect befitting an iconic director. While DiCaprio had last walked the Cannes red carpet for his comedy-drama Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Scorsese returned decades after 1985's After Hours.

Scorsese overwhelmed by outstanding response

Following the screening, Scorsese walked up to the podium to express gratitude for the astounding reception, reported Variety. He said, "Thank you to the Osages. Everyone connected with the picture. My old pals Bob and Leo, and Jesse and Lily. We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It's taken its time to come around but Apple did so great by us."

Critics laud performances, mood of drama

Several reviewers have logged their responses, and while some have mildly criticized the runtime, the overall sentiment seems largely positive. The Wrap wrote, "Martin Scorsese's searing drama bursts open a devastating chapter of US history." The Atlantic commented, "De Niro is magnificently unsettling—it might be the best work he's done with Scorsese since Goodfellas—but the emotional powerhouses are DiCaprio and Gladstone."

What is true story behind the epic crime drama?

The film is based on David Grann's Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (2017). It is set in the 1920s when influential members of the Osage Native American tribe got murdered after people discovered oil under their land in Oklahoma. It also follows the initial days of the FBI (established in 1908), which probed the murders.

Film will release on October 6

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film features Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, and Jesse Plemons. It will release in theaters on October 6 and premiere on Apple TV+ later. Scorsese earlier said, "To be able to tell this story on the land (Oklahoma) where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time."