Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of being crowned Miss Universe

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2023, 11:26 am 1 min read

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title 29 years ago today

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe on this day 29 years ago in the Philippines. On Sunday morning, the Main Hoon Na actor took to Instagram to walk down memory lane and shared a picture from one of her earliest photoshoots, captured when she was all of 18! She also has the honor of being the first woman from India to win this title.

Sen penned a long note and reminisced about her victory. She wrote, "The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honor so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even...29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time on 21st May 1994 in Manila (sic)."

