Arjun Kapoor's birthday: Our favorite films of the actor

Arjun Kapoor's birthday: Our favorite films of the actor

Written by Isha Sharma June 26, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor!

Arjun Kapoor has turned 38! Son of renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor, he started his career over a decade ago with Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade, and since then, has established himself as a leading mainstream hero. His upcoming films—Meri Patni Ka Remake and The Lady Killer—also brim with potential. On his birthday, we revisit his filmography and list our favorite films of the actor.

'Ishaqzaade' (2012)

With his debut film, Kapoor proved that he had confidently arrived! Helmed by Habib Faisal and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film was a take on William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy play Romeo & Juliet and was praised for its hard-hitting, realistic storyline, lead actors' performances, and well-developed subplots. Kapoor, in particular, stood out during angsty, aggressive parts. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (2021)

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar speaks volumes about Kapoor's caliber, and in this drama-thriller directed by Dibakar Banerjee, he played the role of a hardened police officer who may seem tough from the outside but also has a soft, gentle side to him—the one men are encouraged to suppress. It's worth watching for Kapoor's tough act as a cop and for high-intensity scenes with Chopra.

'Ki & Ka' (2016)

Ki & Ka also features an unconventional hero—one who doesn't fit into the mold of a traditional man. Kapoor's Kabir doesn't see his wife Kia's success as a threat and is willing to reverse roles and become a househusband. It is a landmark film that destroys the bastions of toxic masculinity; it's not every day that we see mainstream actors take up such roles.

'Kuttey' (2023)

The most recent film on this list, Kuttey is a caper heist thriller and was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kapoor stood his ground despite sharing the screen with a powerhouse ensemble cast of Tabu, Kumud Mishra, and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others, and received the maximum screentime in the film. Here's our review of Kuttey. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

