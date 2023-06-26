Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande: Celebrating record-breaking achievements of pop superstar

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 26, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Pop sensation Ariana Grande celebrates her 30th birthday on Monday

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has established herself among the world's most renowned music icons through her illustrious career. Interestingly, she also reportedly holds an impressive 30 Guinness World Records. With chart-topping hits and a dedicated global fan base, Grande has solidified her status as the "Princess of Pop." On her 30th birthday on Monday, we take a look at some of her record-breaking achievements.

Most songs to Billboard 100 debut at No. 1

Grande is the queen of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut! She has five No. 1 debuts on the chart—the highest among female artists—a record shared with Taylor Swift. This list includes songs like Thank U, Next, 7 Rings, Stuck With U, Rain on Me, and Positions. However, Canadian rapper Drake leads the overall list with seven Billboard 100 No. 1 debuts.

First artist to surpass 80M monthly listeners on Spotify

Grande has amassed an impressive collection of "Spotify firsts" throughout her career. The singer received the title of "most followers on Spotify (female)" on December 13, 2020, when she garnered 54M followers, second only to Ed Sheeran's 73M. Within just 13 days of achieving this milestone, she etched her name in history as the first artist ever to exceed 80M monthly listeners on Spotify.

Most streamed track on Spotify in one week

Grande holds the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in a single week with her song 7 Rings, which made its debut in January 2019. This record was reportedly later broken by Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License. Furthermore, Thank U, Next, the titular track from Grande's eponymous album, achieved 93.8M streams across various platforms in a week—the highest streams for a female artist.

Most popular Eevee tattoo

Yes, the "most popular Eevee tattoo" is a real Guinness World Record! Grande showcased her affection for the beloved character—from Pokémon—by sharing a snapshot of her Eevee tattoo on Snapchat on January 14, 2019. The homage resonated with a staggering 12,146 of Grande's Snapchat followers. This record further solidified Grande's status not only as a music icon but also as a fashion influencer.

