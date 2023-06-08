Entertainment

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are officially divorced

After months of bringing allegations against each other, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are no longer married

Months of mudslinging later, actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are now divorced. After calling off their plans to divorce in September 2022, they filed for it in December and it came through on Thursday. The pair had hit headlines after Asopa accused him of physical abuse and adultery, while Sen said that she played the "woman card." The couple shares a toddler, Ziana.

Post-divorce, Sen penned these words on Instagram

Post the divorce, Sen took to his Instagram Story to share a statement. He uploaded an old image with his ex-wife and wrote, "There are no good byes! Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter (sic)." Asopa has not yet commented on the divorce.

Asopa recently spoke about co-parenting Ziana

Speaking to ETimes about co-parenting their daughter, Asopa said, "Ziana is Rajeev and my responsibility. She is our child. Rajeev can meet her whenever he wants. I always say that he is always welcome to spend time with Ziana. In fact, if he wants I can drop Ziana at his place and I recently sent Ziana to be with her father."

The couple had a turbulent relationship, a rocky marriage

In July 2022, the duo opened up about their decision to end their marriage. Asopa had revealed she sent the legal notice for divorce on June 7, 2022, and Sen had "been spreading lies" about her, "damaging her reputation." Sen, on the other hand, had his share of allegations too, and told the media that Asopa had an "affair with TV actor Karan Mehra."

History: They got hitched in 2019, became parents in 2021

After briefly dating for about four months, Sen and Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019. They also hosted an elaborate reception in Goa and their daughter was born in 2021. Before her marriage with Sen, Asopa was married in 2007 and separated in 2016. Asopa and Sen had reconciled for some time due to their daughter, but eventually, nothing worked.

Careers: What is the duo known for professionally?

Asopa has been a part of several daily soaps on Hindi television such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, among others. Sen, on the other hand, is an actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother. Besides acting, he's also a model and entrepreneur and runs the channel World of Rajeev Sen on YouTube.