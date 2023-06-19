Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Amid flak, 'Adipurush' crosses Rs. 300 crore mark globally

Adipurush is currently the talk of the town. Om Raut's magnum opus is receiving flak left and right for its cringe-worthy dialogues, gimmicky visuals, and its unimaginative storytelling. Among other controversies, the film's writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has been changing his stance and defending the dialogues. However, the film is on a high ride at the box office and minting crazily.

Good opening weekend collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined film earned Rs. 64.1 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 216.1 crore. Reportedly, it has crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark globally. The film's collection is diminishing per day but the stardom of the cast is helping in its huge success. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, among others.

