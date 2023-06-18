Entertainment

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol now married to Drisha Archaya!

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 18, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

Karan Deol got married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol finally tied the knot with his girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on Sunday in Mumbai. The two embarked upon a new journey in their life after having dated each other for a long time. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of their families and friends. The first pictures from the wedding are here. Take a look!

Couple looks stunning in traditional outfits

Karan and Acharya's wedding rituals were reportedly held around noon on Sunday. While Karan donned an ivory-colored sherwani and a matching turban for the ceremony, the bride looked beautiful in a heavily embellished bright red lehenga. Ditching too much jewelry, Acharya instead accessorized her look with a maang tika, jhumkas, a choker piece, and matching bangles. She styled her hair in a bun.

Just married!

Watch bride's grand entry to 'mandap'

Dharmendra grooved during Karan's 'baraat'

Several videos from Karan's baraat have made their way to social media. Sunny was seen walking with Karan, with the rest of the baraatis around them. Karan's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra, who was accompanied by his younger son Bobby Deol, arrived in a brown suit along with a red turban. The 87-year-old also reportedly danced a little as he walked toward the venue.

Family to throw grand wedding reception in evening

The wedding ceremony was attended by close family members, including Sunny and Bobby's cousin, actor Abhay Deol. He was seen in a white ensemble paired with a red turban. Meanwhile, the Deol family will reportedly hold a grand wedding reception for the newlyweds on Sunday evening. The event is expected to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood and close friends, among others.

Karan-Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began on Monday

The couple's pre-wedding festivities reportedly began with a roka on Monday. A grand sangeet ceremony was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Friday. As per the pictures and videos that did rounds on social media, Dharmendra danced with Karan on his popular song Yamla Pagla Deewana. Sunny, on the other hand, was seen in his iconic Tara Singh look Gadar and Gadar 2.

