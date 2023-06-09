Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Her sassiest moments

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 09, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday (June 9)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has rightly earned the title of Bollywood's fashionista over the years. Other than her acting and great sense of style, she is also quite known for suffering from foot-in-the-mouth disease, landing herself in trouble over her controversial statements. But on her 38th birthday on Friday (June 9), we revisit moments when she was her sassy best.

When she hit back at the Censor Board

In the 2012 movie Players, Kapoor Ahuja had a scene where she shows the middle finger. She received flak from the Censor Board for it but hit back at them saying she doesn't believe in censorship. She reportedly said that she didn't care what they thought of her since the middle finger scene was an important part, given the youth connection of the film.

Calling Ranbir Kapoor 'a mama's boy'

The actor's romantic relationship with her Saawariya co-star Ranbir Kapoor didn't end on a sweet note. On multiple occasions, Kapoor Ahuja has spoken about her former boyfriend. Once, in a magazine interview, she reportedly said that she never understood why women went all gaga over Kapoor, despite knowing that he was "a mama's boy" and that his mother even cuts his toenails.

Asking media to focus on her social causes than fashion

The media loves to talk about every page of her lookbook. From airport looks to her red carpet appearances, she has often been in the headline for her sartorial choices. However, once she asked the media to focus on the social causes she supports, instead of her fashion sense. This was when she was made the Goodwill Ambassador for Fight Hunger Foundation.

Shutting down pregnancy rumors

Much before she announced her pregnancy in March 2022, Kapoor Ahuja was rumored to be pregnant in July 2021. And, to shut those rumors, Kapoor Ajuha simply switched on her sassy side. She took to Instagram Stories to post a Boomerang video holding a cup of tea. "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period," she wrote in the post.

Slamming Abhijeet Bhattacharya while supporting Shobhaa De

Who doesn't know about the love-hate relationship between renowned author Shobhaa De and Kapoor Ahuja? On more than one occasion, the two have locked horns with each other. But when singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya attacked De for her comments on Indian athletes' performance in the 2016 Rio Olympics, it was Kapoor Ahuja who defended her by fighting with Bhattacharya on a social media platform.