Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' release date out; box-office clash expected

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 09:35 am 1 min read

OMG: Oh My God 2 has been in the buzz for the longest time. The first installment of the series was released way back in 2012 and became a cult film over the years. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the sequel. Now the makers revealed that the film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023.

Probable theatrical clash and cast of the film

After speculations about it getting released in theaters or on OTT, finally, makers have locked down a theatrical release. The project is headlined by quintessential superstar, Akshay Kumar and it's bankrolled by Viacom18 and Jio Studios. The film is helmed by Amit Rai and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam﻿. Interestingly, OMG 2 will be pitted against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

