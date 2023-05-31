Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sobhita Dhulipala: Best on-screen performances

May 31, 2023

In a career spanning six years, actor Sobhita Dhulipala has proved that all that it takes is the talent to make a remarkable impact in the film industry. She began her journey in 2016 with Raman Raghav 2.0, delivering many successful films in multiple languages including Major and Ponniyin Selvan franchise after that. On her 31st birthday, let's revisit some of her best performances.

'Raman Raghav 2.0'

Dhulipala is presently gearing up for projects such as The Night Manager 2 and her Hollywood debut The Monkey Man. But, she gained popularity with her debut movie, Raman Raghav 2.0 which saw Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and Dhulipala in a supporting role. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film and the performances, including Dhulipala's, received critical acclaim.

'Kaalakaandi'

Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi, a dark comedy directed by Akshat Verma, featured Dhulipala as a young woman who kills two men in an accident while on her way to the airport. She showcased her acting as a woman who wants to pursue higher studies in the US but becomes a guilt-ridden wreck. The film also starred Kunal Roy Kapur and Deepak Dobriyal.

'Made in Heaven'

One of the best works of Dhulipala is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made In Heaven which starred her as Tara, a Delhi-based wedding planner. The web series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, delved deep into infidelity, homosexuality, and class divide. Dhulipala played the role of a fierce businesswoman who is also broken inside while managing her crumbled marriage.

'Bard of Blood'

Emraan Hashmi's OTT debut, Bard of Blood, which was released on Netflix in 2019, also starred Dhulipala in an important role. She played the role of Isha Khanna, a senior analyst of Indian Secret Services who joins Kabir (Hashmi) in an unsanctioned secret mission of rescuing Indian intelligence officers captured by the Taliban. The espionage thriller was directed by Bila Siddiqui.

'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise

In Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Dhulipala essayed the role of Vaanathi, the princess of Kodulmbalur. She was seen playing the love interest of Jayam Ravi who played the titular role in the periodical drama based on the rise of the Chola dynasty. Ratnam's blockbuster hit also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and Karthi in the lead roles.