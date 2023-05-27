Entertainment

Will Akshay Kumar-led 'OMG 2' release in theaters? Find out

Will Akshay Kumar-led 'OMG 2' release in theaters? Find out

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 27, 2023, 08:44 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2' to get theatrical release

The highly-anticipated sequel of the blockbuster hit film OMG: Oh My God! (2012) titled OMG 2 has been capturing headlines for a while. With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the speculations were earlier rife that the film would be a direct-to-digital release. But now, a fresh report suggests the makers have made a decision and are leaning toward a theatrical release for the film.

Why does this story matter?

Umesh Shukla's Oh My God! took everyone by surprise with its thought-provoking subject and social commentary.

The film garnered immense success, grossing over Rs. 190cr in India at that time.

In recent times, however, Kumar has faced a string of flops at the box office.

So, the second installment of Oh My God! holds the potential to revive his box office standing.

'Oh My God 2' will release in theaters first: Reports

"Akshay Kumar, along with his partners, Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios, have decided on a theatrical release for Oh My God 2 (sic)," a source told Pinkvilla. They added, "Several discussions happen throughout the course of making, but, Oh My God 2 was always announced as a theatrical venture... The theatrical release date of Oh My God 2 will be announced soon."

Kumar shared excitement for upcoming installment

Earlier in an interview, Kumar expressed his excitement for the installment, calling it one of the best films of his career in the Indian film industry. "Spinning a franchise of something as loved as Oh My God 2 is a responsibility...the team is well aware of all the audience expectations. The release plans are being worked up on behind the scenes," he had said.

Everything you need to know about 'Oh My God 2'

In the second installment, Kumar will once again portray a godly character, but instead of Lord Krishna, this time, he will reportedly take on the role of Lord Shiva. The movie is said to revolve around the theme of sex education in India. Besides Kumar, it will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It is helmed by Amit Rai.