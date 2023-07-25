Jeon Somi announces August comeback: Lineup of upcoming K-pop releases

Upcoming K-pop comebacks, releases to watch out

The K-pop scene is brimming with newer acts like xikers and BABYMONSTER and iconic groups like MAMAMOO. On Monday, singer Jeon Somi revealed details of her long-awaited August release, Game Plan, marking her first comeback in almost two years since her album XOXO in 2021. In light of the upcoming comebacks of K-pop artists/groups, here's a list of the ones to look forward to.

OH MY GIRL; Soyou

K-pop group OH MY GIRL is here with its first comeback as a six-member group following the departure of original member Jiho last May. Their ninth mini-album, titled Golden Hourglass arrived on Monday. Whereas, former SISTAR member Soyou will return with her sophomore mini-album—Summer Recipe—scheduled to drop on Wednesday. This is a follow-up to Day & Night (2022).

ITZY; xikers

A big fan of ITZY? Then, mark your calendars as JYP Entertainment's girl group is making its return on July 31 with its seventh mini-album, Kill My Doubt. This aside, fans will be treated with KQ Entertainment's newest boy band xikers's second mini-album release on August 2. Their second mini-album follows their successful extended play debut in March titled, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing.

STAYC; TWICE's Jihyo

Half a year after their Valentine's Day single, Teddy Bear was released, STACY's agency confirmed that the group is gearing up for a comeback with a brand new album on August 16. Since their debut in 2020, the group has released hit tracks like ASAP and STEREOTYPE. Meanwhile, TWICE's Jihyo is embarking on a solo journey, by debuting with mini-album ZONE on August 18.

(G)I-DLE

Formed in 2018 by Cube Entertainment, (G)-IDLE was originally a sextet, but Soojin left the group in 2021. In 2022, (G)I-DLE returned after a year-long hiatus and achieved immense success with hit singles such as Tomboy and Queencard. Now, the girl group is gearing up for the release of their first all-English EP, Heat on September 8 in collaboration with Asian-American label 88rising.

