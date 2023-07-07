Entertainment

Everything about BTS Jungkook's 'Seven'; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 05:21 pm 1 min read

'Seven' releases on July 14

BTS ARMY are on cloud nine! Ever since BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the concept photos from Jungkook's upcoming single Seven, fans have gone gaga seeing him and are anticipating the track. The makers have planned a long list of activities before the release. If you are confused, we have got you covered for the "invigorating summer song," infused with Jungkook's charm.

Roadmap to release

The song is slated to release on July 14, 9:30am IST, with a music video. The makers have planned to unveil the behind-the-scenes film on Friday. The official teaser is slated for July 12, 8:30pm IST. The bumper recording film will be revealed on July 25. This marks Jungkook's debut as a solo artist and the banner released a statement regarding the same.

