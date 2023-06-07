Technology

Samsung will introduce Flip5 and Fold5 folding phones in July

Jun 07, 2023

The event might be held on July 26. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Good news for tech enthusiasts! Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming 'Galaxy Unpacked' event will be held in the last week of July. It will take place in Seoul, South Korea. The firm's upcoming folding phones—the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5—are expected to be announced at the event. New smartwatches and tablets might also go official alongside.

A brief history of the event

Samsung has conducted the 'Galaxy Unpacked' in cities like Berlin, Barcelona, London, and New York. Now, for the first time, the event is being held in the firm's home country since it is an "emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category." We believe the event might take place on July 26. However, Samsung is yet to furnish complete details.

What will Galaxy Z Flip5 offer?

Galaxy Z Flip5 will have a 'water droplet' hinge mechanism, sleeker bezels compared to Flip4, and IPX8-level waterproofing. The device will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch square-shaped cover screen. The latter should show battery status, clock, and AR emojis. The foldable should be up for grabs in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Fold5 will be thinner than its predecessor

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will also offer IPX8-level waterproofing and a 'water droplet' hinge, which will make the handset sleeker. Its size will be nearly similar to the Fold4. However, after folding, its thickness will go down to 13mm, compared to Fold4's 14.2mm. Akin to Fold4, it will flaunt a 6.2-inch cover screen. It is expected to tip the scales at 254g.

What about performance?

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 are tipped to be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy) chip. The overclocked processor used on the Galaxy S23 series delivers consistent performance even under intense workloads. The two devices should run on Android 13 OS, with the latest One UI skin baked on top.

What other devices are expected at the event?

Besides the two folding phones, Samsung might also launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series (comprising Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra models) at the Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 6 line-up may also make an entry.