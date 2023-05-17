Technology

Samsung Tab S9 Ultra v/s Tab S8 Ultra: Key differences

The upcoming tablet will pack a 11,200mAh battery. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is expected to release its new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets in the coming weeks. The line-up will comprise three models, namely Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, the renders of the Tab S9 Ultra have been revealed by @OnLeaks. Let us take a look at what's new with the Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung unveiled its Tab S8 series in February last year and now, the company is gearing up for the next-gen tablets. We expect them to debut in July, alongside Samsung's new foldable smartphones.

In the Android space, tablets are getting more attention considering Google, OnePlus, and OPPO have also launched their large-screen devices.

The upcoming Tab S9 Ultra will take on Apple's iPad Pro.

Tab S9 Ultra will have S23-like cameras

Like the Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S9 Ultra will have a metal unibody, a notched display, noticeable bezels, and IP68 dust and water resistance. However, there will be plenty of changes on the rear side. The camera lenses will be similar to the Galaxy S23 series and the rear antenna lines will be absent to offer a clean look.

Tab S9 Ultra will sport a 14.6-inch QHD display

In addition, the slot for attaching and charging the S Pen will be more defined than the previous model, the Tab S8 Ultra. Talking about the display, the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's screen will be similar to its predecessor. According to the leaks, the device will sport a 14.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and 120% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The tablet will boast dual rear cameras

The Tab S9 Ultra will boast dual cameras and an LED flash. Up front, the notch may house twin snappers. However, the specifications are unclear. For reference, Tab S8 Ultra has a 13MP+6MP combo at the back and two 12MP cameras at the front.

The tablet may pack an 11,200mAh battery

The Tab S9 Ultra is said to draw fuel from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB or 1TB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It may pack an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, similar to its predecessor. The tablet will include a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to be launched later this year. Final details will be revealed at the time of launch but the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could start at Rs. 1.3 lakh.