Samsung Galaxy F54 5G's India launch in April: Expected specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 16, 2023, 05:21 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F54 5G will support up to 1TB of expandable storage (Representative image)

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a new Galaxy F-series model, dubbed Galaxy F54 5G, in the Indian market. The handset is expected to be introduced in the last week of April, according to a post by an industry insider on /LEAKS. The leak has also revealed the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. Here's everything we know about it.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has intermittently surfaced in rumors. The unannounced phone was last spotted with the model number SM-M546B/DS in a certificate filing.

Interestingly, it has also appeared on Samsung's support page in India and other regions. Hence, the launch of the device seems to be around the corner.

The device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M54 5G.

The handset will offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy F54 5G will have a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Its rear panel will be identical to the rest of Samsung's current lineup featuring vertically-aligned triple cameras. The device will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, nearly 85% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It will boast a 108MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy F54 5G will sport a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies.

The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery

The Galaxy F54 5G would be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM/storage configurations are still under wraps. The handset will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. Under the hood, it'll have a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast-charging. It will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

It may hit the shelves later this month

Samsung will announce the price and availability details of the Galaxy F54 5G at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the last week of April. For reference, the Galaxy A54 5G starts at Rs. 38,999 in India.