Vivo X90 v/s OnePlus 11: Which one should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey May 05, 2023, 05:45 pm 3 min read

BBK Electronics-owned brands are strengthening their position in India's quasi-flagship smartphone market. OnePlus recently launched its latest numbered series model, the OnePlus 11. Now we have Vivo's X90 going on sale in the country starting today. Both phones are loaded with new-age hardware, capable cameras, the latest OS, flagship chipsets, and superfast charging abilities. Here we compare them to find which one is better.

The Vivo X90 and OnePlus 11 have top-centered and left-aligned punch-hole cut-outs, respectively, along with a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. The latter also features an Alert Slider. They have an aluminum frame, a glass back, and IP64-rated dust and water resistance. The Vivo X90 is marginally compact (8.48mm v/s 8.53mm) and lighter (200g v/s 205g) than OnePlus 11.

The X90 has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1260x2800 pixels) AMOLED screen whereas the OnePlus 11 offers a sharper 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display. They have Xensation α and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, respectively. Both handsets support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,300-nits peak brightness. The OnePlus 11 has higher pixel density (525ppi v/s 453ppi) but lower PWM Dimming (1,440Hz v/s 2,160Hz) than Vivo X90.

The X90 houses ZEISS co-engineered camera module, including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. OnePlus 11 offers Hasselblad-tuned cameras, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. They feature 32MP (f/2.45) and 16MP (f/2.45) selfie cameras, respectively.

The Vivo X90 houses Dimensity 9200 SoC and is offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus 11 comes in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB variants. They boot Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and OxygenOS 13 on top, respectively. The OnePlus 11 has a bigger battery (5,000mAh v/s 4,810mAh) but supports slower charging (100W v/s 120W) than X90.

Vivo X90 is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. HDFC/ICICI cardholders can get Rs. 5,500 discount on the device till May 11. The OnePlus costs Rs. 56,999 for its 8GB/128GB trim. The upper-end 16GB/256GB configuration retails for Rs. 61,999. You can avail up to Rs. 1,000 off via ICICI Bank cards.

The OnePlus 11 is a better buy when compared to the Vivo X90. The phone gets a crisper and higher resolution display, better rear cameras, a more capable chipset (due to more performance cores and higher CPU clock speed), more RAM, and a bigger battery pack. If you want top-tier performance, go for OnePlus 11.