Technology

Instagarm is working on AI chatbot: How it will work

Instagarm is working on AI chatbot: How it will work

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 07, 2023, 01:30 pm 2 min read

Instagram's AI chatbot will answer questions and give advices

The AI chatbot mania has taken over the world. Companies are battling it out to decide who has the best chatbot. Meta-owned social media platform Instagram may soon join this race. At least, that's what images leaked by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi show. Let's see what Instagram's AI agent might look like when, or if, the company releases it.

Why does this story matter?

Meta entered the AI race later than its rivals. However, the company has been making moves to regain ground.

Like its parent, Instagram is also chasing the pack. Its rival Snapchat already has a chatbot named 'My AI.'

TikTok is also working on an AI chatbot called 'Tako,' which is in limited testing. It needs to be seen whether Instagram can top its competitors.

Instagram's AI chatbot will have 30 different personalities

We are yet to find out what Instagram's potential AI chatbot is called. The leak, however, shows some interesting characteristics of the AI. The chatbot will be able to answer questions and give advice to users. It will also help 'Instagrammers' write messages. Users will have the option to choose from 30 different AI personalities to talk to.

Instagram's 'AI Agents' are in the pipeline

Meta has announced multiple AI models recently

It is unclear which AI model will power Instagram's chatbot. Meta has been busy developing AI models for various purposes. Last month, it announced an open-source AI model called 'ImageBind' that supports six different modalities, including data, text, audio, depth, thermal, and movement readings. The company also introduced AI Sandbox to help advertisers use generative AI.

AI in social media has received mixed results so far

AI chatbots in social media have not been a huge success so far. For instance, Snapchat's 'My AI' was criticized for conversations that turned wildly inappropriate. Some users noted that the chatbot failed to recognize their age, while others felt the chatbot lied to them. My AI's Snaps feature, which sends AI-generated images, is also not so great.

Instagram may roll out the chatbot in coming weeks

It is unclear when, or if, Instagram will release the AI chatbot. Considering Paluzzi's track record, we may soon see one. Mark Zuckerberg had previously talked about Meta working on "AI presonas" for Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.