Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls 'Shaakuntalam' 'Disney-like,' visits temple with makers

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 02:33 pm 1 min read

'Shaakuntalam' is releasing on April 14

Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a pan-India sensation with The Family Man Season 2 and everyone around the country supported her as she dealt with myositis. Her upcoming film Shaakuntalam is arriving at the theaters on April 14 and fans are eagerly waiting for it. In her latest tweet, Prabhu mentioned that the film feels like Disney. The team also visited Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple.

More about Prabhu's post

Prabhu's tweet read, "#Shaakuntalam on April 14th!! The little girl in me is screaming with joy.. loved Disney films all my life and finally to be a part of something that looks and feels so Disney.. dream come true!! #ShaakuntalamDiaries" Director Gunasekar's production house shared the photos of their temple visit, too. The film also stars Dev Mohan.

