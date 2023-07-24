Uttam Kumar turns savior in Srijit Mukherji's 'Oti Uttam' prevue

Entertainment

Uttam Kumar turns savior in Srijit Mukherji's 'Oti Uttam' prevue

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 07:05 pm 1 min read

'Oti Uttam' prevue is out

Matinee Idol Uttam Kumar returns after 36 years! Yes, Bengali cinema's Mahanayak is back in Srijit Mukherji's upcoming film Oti Uttam. The film has been in the buzz for quite some time now and after several postponements, it is slated to release in December 2023. The newly released prevue gives us a sneak peek of the quirky romantic comedy featuring the legendary late actor.

A new technique used in Bengali cinema

Mukherji wrote the character by backtracking Kumar's filmography and using his portions from the same. The story revolves around a Ph.D. researcher (Anindya Sengupta) asking Kumar's spirit to help him woo the love of his life. He takes Kumar's real-life grandson-actor Gourab Chatterjee's help. The cast also includes Roshni Bhattacharya, among others. The music is helmed by Saptak Sanai Das of X=Prem fame.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline