Late 'Lapataganj' actor Arvind Kumar was under stress: Rohitashv Gour

Written by Isha Sharma July 14, 2023 | 05:21 pm 3 min read

'Lapataganj' actor Arvind Kumar reportedly died of a heart attack on Tuesday

Actor Arvind Kumar—who essayed the role of Chaurasia in the popular Hindi sitcom Lapataganj—reportedly passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack. The lead actor of the show, Rohitashv Gour, has now spoken up about how Kumar was stressed due to financial adversities and added that he, along with other friends and colleagues, will now contribute to ease off his family's financial burden.

Gour was in touch with Kumar over phone

Kumar was reportedly on his way to a shoot when the tragedy happened and claimed his life. On Friday, Gour told The Indian Express, "He passed away two days back and it's unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances... Stress is what causes heart attacks."

Gour, others to aid Kumar's family financially

Revealing plans to help Kumar's family, Gour added, "He used to talk to me about it (financial issues) because, after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors...he was also struggling." "I have now got a phone number of his wife. All of us...are now planning to somehow help his wife and children financially in whichever way we can. That planning is underway."

Last year, actors helped actor Deepesh Bhan's family, too

Last year, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!'s team collaborated to help Deepesh Bhan's family, who died at 41. Reflecting on this, Gour added, "Similar thing had happened when Deepesh Bhan ji passed away, and all of us came together, especially Soumya Tandon ji, to raise funds and repay his loan. This is the best part about our TV industry that we help each other."

Career: Kumar was part of several noteworthy projects

Per Tellychakkar, Kumar was associated with the sitcom Lapataganj for five years and was part of multiple other notable projects over the years. Some of these were Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Rama Kya Hai Dramaa?, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, and Madam Chief Minister. He was reportedly working on an upcoming film directed by Ashwini Dhir, best known for helming Son of Sardaar.

Refresher: What was 'Lapataganj' all about?

Lapataganj—Sharad Joshi Ki Kahaniyon Ka Pata aired on SAB TV from October 2009 to August 2014 and was adapted from poet-writer Sharad Joshi's namesake novel. Apart from Gour and Kumar, it co-starred Krishna Bhatt, Sucheta Khanna, Vineet Kumar, and Shubhangi Gokhale, among others. The show spawned two seasons and was written by Dhir and Amit Aaryan. The sitcom holds a 7.9/10 rating on IMDb.

