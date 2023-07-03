Entertainment

Bollywood actor's driver fatally stabbed by son in Mumbai

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 03, 2023 | 05:37 pm 1 min read

A Bollywood actor's driver was murdered by his son, reportedly

In a tragic accident that occurred last week, a Bollywood actor's driver, aged 53 was murdered by his son, aged 24, in Mumbai. Per reports, the police have said that the motive behind the murder was the son's resentment toward his father for reprimanding him. The son has reportedly been apprehended, and a case has been filed against him under IPC Section 302.

Driver was attacked with an iron rod at his residence

According to reports, the driver died on Saturday after receiving treatment at a hospital for three days. Police officials have stated that he had been attacked with an iron rod at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. The son was reportedly angry with his father for scolding him and not having a job for the past two months, reportedly. More information is awaited.

